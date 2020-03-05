Portugal's TAP cancels around 1,000 flights in March-April over coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: The first A330neo commercial passenger aircraft for TAP Air Portugal airline is seen at the Airbus delivery center in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s flag carrier TAP cancelled a total of around 1,000 flights this month and next due to a fall in demand over concerns about the spreading coronavirus, the company said on Thursday, also envisaging an unspecified impact on revenues.

The cancellations mainly affect destinations in Italy, France and Spain and make up 4% of TAP’s capacity in March and 6% in April, it said in a statement. It added that it expected its revenues to be impacted and it was suspending non-critical investment and evaluating possible cost cuts.