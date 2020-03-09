World News
March 9, 2020

Portugal's TAP grounds 2,500 more flights due to coronavirus

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s flag carrier TAP suspended an additional 2,500 scheduled flights in March-May after 1,000 announced on Thursday, citing a fall in demand for travel due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Monday.

The grounding of the total of 3,500 flights account for 7% of TAP’s scheduled flights this month, 11% in April and 19% in May. It said earlier it expected its revenues to be impacted and it was suspending non-critical investment and evaluating cost cuts.

Reporting by Andrei Khalip

