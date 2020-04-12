U.S. officials hopeful about May 1 target date for reopening U.S.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Ambassador Debbie Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, listen as President Donald Trump addresses the coronavirus response daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration views May 1 as a target date for relaxing stay-at-home restrictions across the United States, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said on Sunday, but he cautioned that it was still too early to say that target would be met.

“We see light at the end of the tunnel,” he told ABC’s “This Week.” However, there were many factors to take into account in finally determining when it would be safe to lift restrictions, he said.