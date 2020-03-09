U.S. Senate committee chair exploring targeted tax relief to address coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Senator Charles Grassley (R-IA) arrives for the beginning of the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the Senate Finance Committee is exploring targeted tax relief to address the growing impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on the U.S. economy, a spokesman said on Monday.

Senator Charles Grassley “is exploring the possibility of targeted tax relief measures that could provide a timely and effective response to the coronavirus. Several options within the committee’s jurisdiction are being considered,” spokesman Michael Zona said.

Grassley has been in discussions with the White House, which is also considering tax relief for travel and airline industries. Top Democrats in Congress on Sunday urged the White House to “prioritize the health and safety of American workers and their families over corporate interests.”