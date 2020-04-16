Sanofi teams up with U.S. firm Luminostics on developing COVID-19 testing app

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sanofi is seen during the annual results news conference in Paris, France, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French healthcare company Sanofi and U.S. start-up technology company Luminostics said they were joining up to work on developing a smartphone-based self-testing solution to see if someone has the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Luminostics would contribute its proprietary technology forconsumer-diagnostics for COVID-19 testing while Sanofi would bring its clinical research testing experience and capabilities, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.