Kooyong Classic cancels 2021 edition due to COVID-19 pandemic

(Reuters) - The Kooyong Classic exhibition tournament, a tune-up event for the Australian Open in January, will not be held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday.

The Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club (KLTC) said it was confident of returning to the schedule in 2022.

“In light of the current situation around the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club (KLTC)... made a decision to cancel the 2021 edition,” the KLTC said in a statement.

“The Kooyong Classic will be back bigger and stronger in 2022.”

The novel coronavirus has infected nearly 26,000 people in Australia and killed 663, according to a Reuters tally.

The club at Kooyong hosted the Australian Open in the 1970s and 1980s before it moved to Melbourne Park in 1988.