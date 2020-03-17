Halep says donating equipment to help coronavirus fight

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Dubai Tennis Championships - Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - February 22, 2020 Romania's Simona Halep poses with a trophy as she celebrates after winning the final against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina REUTERS/Satish Kumar Subramani

(Reuters) - Wimbledon champion and world number two Simona Halep said she was donating money to pay for medical equipment in Romania as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

In a message posted on her Facebook page, the 28-year-old said she hoped to help hospitals in Bucharest and Constanta and encouraged people to follow self-isolation guidelines.

“Unfortunately, we are going through a very difficult period that we could hardly have imagined a few months ago,” she said.

“On the other hand, it is the perfect opportunity to show that we know how to be supportive and responsible with our lives and those around us.

“While we are at home, doctors and medical personnel make huge efforts to treat and save each life by exposing themselves for the general good.

“Let us strictly follow the instructions from the authorities and thus contribute to solving this problem of nature that is dramatically affecting our lives.”

Romania has had around 200 coronavirus cases but no deaths.

“Let us all take care of ourselves, be responsible and positive! God help us!” she said.

The women’s WTA Tour is shut down until at least May 2.