Tennis: French federation launches 35-million euro support plan

PARIS (Reuters) - The French federation is launching a 35-million euro support plan for French tennis amid the coronavirus crisis, it said on Friday.

Professional tennis has been suspended until mid-July and Wimbledon has been cancelled. The May 24-June 7 French Open has been rescheduled for Sept. 20-Oct. 4.

Most of the estimated 70 million euros net earnings from the claycourt Grand Slam tournament are spent on helping French tennis.

“(The plan) will serve to help those confronted to serious financial difficulties linked to the health crisis, namely the affiliated clubs, the independent professional tennis teachers, the French players on the professional tour, the international officials and the French tournament organisers,” the FFT said in a statement.