Tesco does not expect more than short-term shortages over coronavirus

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest supermarket Tesco (TSCO.L) does not expect to see anything more than short-term shortages of certain products as customers stockpile over coronavirus, its chairmain said on Thursday.

John Allan, also the president of the business lobby group the CBI, told BBC Radio there was plenty of product in the supply chain and shoppers did not need to panic buy.

“We and our competitors are refilling our supply chains as rapidly as ever we can, I think we’re unlikely to see anything more than very short term temporary shortages of certain products,” he said.