Technology News
April 27, 2020 / 5:59 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Tesla drops plan to recall some workers to California plant this week: Bloomberg News

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Tesla logo is pictured on an electric car at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc has called off having at least some employees return to its Fremont, California plant this week and plans to bring them back the day after a local shelter-in-place order is scheduled to lift, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

A paint department supervisor told employees in an email on Sunday that there was no need to come back to the factory this week, according to the report. (bloom.bg/2W1ouff)

Tesla did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

San Francisco Bay Area’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to expire on May 3.

However, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said on Friday that it was likely the Bay Area’s stay-at-home order will get extended beyond the current expiration date of May 3, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below