California considers whether Tesla factory can operate in coronavirus shutdown

(Reuters) - Local California officials are evaluating if and how Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) will be allowed to continue operating its main U.S. vehicle factory as the San Francisco Bay Area begins a three-week lockdown to rein in the spread of coronavirus.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla superchargers are shown at a charging station in Santa Clarita, California, U.S. October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A spokesman for California’s Alameda County, where Tesla’s Fremont factory is located, said on Tuesday the county was consulting its lawyers and health officials to evaluate the situation and provide an answer by the end of the day.

“Part of Tesla’s operations might fall under an exemption in the (county’s) order, but making cars and pumping them out at the end of the assembly line is another question,” the spokesman said.

Several media outlets on Monday reported the factory would be allowed to remain open, but a spokesman for Alameda County on Tuesday said there was no definitive answer yet on how to keep workers safe.

The spokesman said he was also looking to connect with a Tesla official on the matter.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the spokesman’s remarks.

Tesla’s sole U.S. auto factory in Alameda County employs more than 10,000 workers and had annualized production of slightly over 415,000 units by the fourth quarter.

The county is one of six covered by a ‘shelter in place’ order from regional authorities that limits activity, travel and business functions to only the most essential, and advises people to stay home except for the most crucial reasons.

So far, automakers and their suppliers have avoided government-mandated production shutdowns in the United States.

The California governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the state planned to issue any shutdown guidelines for manufacturing facilities.

The California Department of Public Health said in a statement that more guidance would likely be issued in the days ahead, but did not provide further details.

In an internal memo on Monday, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk told employees he was not aware of any who had tested positive for the virus, and urged them to stay home if they felt the “slightest bit ill or even uncomfortable,” sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Bay Area counties had reported 273 coronavirus infections by Monday. California has reported six deaths from the COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the virus.