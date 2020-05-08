Tesla aims to restart Fremont plant as soon as Friday: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: A view of Tesla Inc's U.S. vehicle factory in Fremont, California, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc plans to reopen its sole U.S. car plant in Fremont, California as soon as Friday, Bloomberg reported here on Friday, citing an email from the company to its staff.

The move comes a day after California set rules to allow state manufacturers to begin reopening on Friday from a coronavirus-led lockdown, drawing an enthusiastic “Yeah!!” on Twitter from Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.