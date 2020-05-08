Tesla has not received 'green light' to resume production: California county health official

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has not been allowed to resume operations at its California vehicle factory as local lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus remain in effect, a county health official said on Friday.

“We’ve been working with them, but we have not given the green light,” Alameda County Health Officer Erica Pan said of Tesla. “We have not said it is appropriate to move forward.”