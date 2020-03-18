Tesla prepares to reduce staff by 75% at California plant: Bloomberg News
1 Min Read
The view of Tesla Inc's U.S. vehicle factory which is open for business, despite an order by the Alameda county's sheriff's office to comply with a three-week lockdown in the San Francisco Bay Area, in order to rein in the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID), in Fremont, California, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is preparing to reduce staffing by about 75% at its lone U.S. assembly plant after initially resisting an order from the local sheriff, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a county spokesman.
Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel