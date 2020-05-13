DiaSorin gets Canada's approval for sale of COVID-19 antibody tests

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian diagnostics group DiaSorin received on Tuesday approval from Canadian authorities to sell its COVID-19 antibody tests but will not supply its testing kits to the Italian government, Chief Executive Carlo Rosa said on Wednesday.

“The Italian government decided to go in a different direction, with Abbott(Laboratories)...we are going to provide tests to many countries but not to ours,” Rosa said in a call with analysts.

The Chief Executive added that the sale of coronavirus swab tests would increase the group’s monthly revenues by 10-12 million euros($11-13 million), up from the 5-10 million euros initially forecast by the diagnostics group.