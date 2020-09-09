Health News
September 9, 2020 / 2:47 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

FDA authorizes emergency use of COVID-19 test from Alphabet's Verily

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 test from Alphabet Inc unit Verily Life Sciences.

The FDA, in a letter dated Sept. 8, said the authorization is for testing in the company's laboratory and does not mean the product is approved or cleared by the agency. (bit.ly/3k6TCoh)

The RT-PCR test is currently considered the gold standard of testing.

Verily develops glucose monitors for Type 2 diabetes, and develops platforms to deliver population health measurement tools and services, among other things.

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below