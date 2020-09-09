FDA authorizes emergency use of COVID-19 test from Alphabet's Verily

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 test from Alphabet Inc unit Verily Life Sciences.

The FDA, in a letter dated Sept. 8, said the authorization is for testing in the company's laboratory and does not mean the product is approved or cleared by the agency. (bit.ly/3k6TCoh)

The RT-PCR test is currently considered the gold standard of testing.

Verily develops glucose monitors for Type 2 diabetes, and develops platforms to deliver population health measurement tools and services, among other things.