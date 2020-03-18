Textron Aviation furloughs thousands of U.S workers

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Cessna is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Textron Aviation, a unit of Textron Inc (TXT.N), announced furloughs for most of its U.S.-based workforce on Wednesday as concerns over depressed demand due to the spreading coronavirus ripples through global aviation.

The $13.6 billion company, which makes Cessna aircraft, Bell helicopters and flight simulators, said a four-week furlough at its Aviation unit would fall into a March 23-May 29 timeframe.

The furlough affects some 7,000 or more workers, a person familiar with the matter said.