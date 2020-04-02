Thai cabinet to consider new economic measures on Friday - Deputy PM

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s cabinet will on Friday consider a new package of economic measures aimed at mitigating the impact of coronavirus over the next six months, a deputy prime minister said.
A plan to issue a law to borrow funds will also be discussed, Somkid Jatusripitak told reporters on Thursday.
On Monday, the government said the new package would be worth more than 500 billion baht ($15.17 billion).
Thailand has recorded 1,875 cases of coronavirus infection and 15 deaths.
Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alex Richardson