Thai cabinet to consider new economic measures on Friday - Deputy PM

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s cabinet will on Friday consider a new package of economic measures aimed at mitigating the impact of coronavirus over the next six months, a deputy prime minister said.

A plan to issue a law to borrow funds will also be discussed, Somkid Jatusripitak told reporters on Thursday.

On Monday, the government said the new package would be worth more than 500 billion baht ($15.17 billion).

Thailand has recorded 1,875 cases of coronavirus infection and 15 deaths.

