Thailand records 33 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing tally to 147 - health official

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand recorded 33 new coronavirus cases on Monday in the largest daily jump in infections, bringing the Southeast Asian country’s tally to 147, Public Health Ministry spokesman Rungrueng Kitphati said on Monday.

The 33 new cases were roughly divided into two categories: 16 had come into contact with previously confirmed cases and 17 others had recently arrived in Thailand from foreign countries or were Thai people who work closely with foreigners, Rungrueng said at a press conference.