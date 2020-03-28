Thailand reports 109 new coronavirus cases and one death

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a mask waits for customers at an empty shop during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chinatown, one of the city's top tourist spots, in Bangkok, Thailand March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported 109 new coronavirus cases and one death, bringing the total to 1,245 infections and 6 deaths, the spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Saturday.

The latest death is of a patient with some prior health complication, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, the CCSA spokesman said.

The Thai government on Friday ordered the closing down of more public facilities and businesses to curb the spread of coronavirus, and has extended existing closures until the end of April.

The provinces of Narathiwat and Pattani in southern Thailand are in lockdown while several other provinces have issued orders to restrict the opening and closing times of 24-hour convenience stores.