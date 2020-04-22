Thailand reports 15 new coronavirus cases, one new death

People wearing protective face masks exercise during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chon Buri province, east of Bangkok, Thailand April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Wednesday reported 15 new coronavirus cases and one new death, continuing a trend of lower numbers of new cases.

Despite the slowing of new cases, officials remained cautious.

“The lower numbers are a small success ... but we cannot let our guard down,” said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The new fatality reported on Wednesday was a 58-year-old Thai woman who had diabetes and high-blood pressure as underlying diseases, said Taweesin.

Thailand has a total of 2,826 confirmed cases and 49 deaths.