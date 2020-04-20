Health News
Thailand reports 27 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Women wearing protective face masks look out for traffic before crossing a road during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Talad Thai wholesale market outside Bangkok, Thailand April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Monday reported 27 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nation’s total to 2,792 cases, a senior health official said.

Of the new cases, 16 had come into contact with a previously confirmed case, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

No new deaths were reported for the third consecutive day.

Thailand has had a total of 47 fatalities, and 1,999 patients have recovered.

