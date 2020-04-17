Thailand reports 28 new coronavirus cases, one more death

FILE PHOTO: A woman wears a protective face mask while commuting by boat, at the Chao Phraya river during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Friday reported 28 new coronavirus cases and one more death, an 85-year-old woman who had other health complications.

Of the new cases, 16 were linked to previous cases, five had no links to old cases, and seven are awaiting investigation, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,700 cases and 47 fatalities, while 1,689 patients have recovered and gone home.