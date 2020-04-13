Thailand reports 28 new coronavirus cases, two new deaths

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask rides her cart during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported 28 new coronavirus cases and 2 new deaths on Monday.

Of the new cases, 18 are linked to previous cases, 7 without connection to old cases, and 3 are Thai nationals who had traveled to South Sulawesi province, Indonesia for a religious gathering last month.

Majority of the new cases are in the capital Bangkok, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,579 cases and 40 fatalities, while 1,288 patients have recovered and gone home.