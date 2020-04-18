Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

FILE PHOTO: People wear protective suits, due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as they queue at the immigration center in Bangkok, Thailand, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nation’s total to 2,733 cases, a senior official said on Saturday.

Eleven of the new cases were in Bangkok and had a history of going to public areas, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

No new deaths were reported and 1,787 people have recovered, he said.

Thailand has reported 47 fatalities since the outbreak escalated in January.