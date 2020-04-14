Thailand reports 34 new coronavirus cases, one more death

Women wearing protective face masks clean a window at an empty Mo Chit bus terminal during the Songkran holiday which marks the Thai New Year during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Tuesday reported 34 new coronavirus cases and a death of a 52-year old Thai female bus driver in Bangkok.

Of the new cases, 27 patients are linked to previous cases, four with no links to old cases, while two people who tested positive are awaiting investigation into how they were infected, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

A Thai national who tested positive on Tuesday was already under quarantine after traveling to South Sulawesi province, Indonesia for a religious gathering last month.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,613 cases and 41 fatalities, while 1,405 patients have recovered and gone home.