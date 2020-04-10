Thailand reports 50 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

FILE PHOTO: The highway to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport is seen empty as Thailand temporarily banned all passenger flights from landing in the country to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Thailand, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported 50 new coronavirus cases and the death of a 43-year-old woman on Friday.

Of the new cases, 27 are linked to previous cases and eight who are waiting for investigation into how they caught the disease, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration

Three of the new cases were imported, Wisanuyothin said.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,473 cases and 33 fatalities, while 1,013 patients have recovered and gone home.