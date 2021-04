FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a local resident for a COVID-19 test after hundreds of residents of Watthana district and the trendy Thonglor neighborhood tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported 559 new coronavirus cases on Friday and one new death, as the country deals with a climb in daily infections after tackling earlier outbreaks.

The new cases took the total number of infections to 30,869, with 96 deaths.