Thailand reports four new coronavirus cases, total 47

FILE PHOTO: A Buddhist monk wears a protective mask as he walks in Bangkok, Thailand, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reports four new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 47 since January, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen, director-general of the Department of Disease Control said in a news conference on Thursday.

The new cases include a 29 year-old Italian man who arrived in Thailand on March 1 and was diagnosed with the virus at a hospital in Chonburi province on March 2.

The second case is a 42 year-old Thai male office worker who returned from Italy on March 2 and was diagnosed with the virus on March 3 in a Chonburi hospital.

The third is a 22 year-old Chinese male student who was screened with symptoms while in transit at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport while traveling from Iran to China.

The fourth case is a 20 year-old Thai male student who arrived from Iran on Feb. 27 and was diagnosed with the virus in the southern Nakhon Si Thammarat province on March 2.

Thailand has recorded one coronavirus fatality, 31 patients have recovered and returned home, while 15 are still being treated in hospitals.