FILE PHOTO: A view of the Port of Bangkok, Thailand, March 25, 2016. Picture taken March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s exports and tourism, key drivers of growth, are expected to slow until early next year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a deputy prime minister said on Thursday.

The impact started to be felt in the first quarter, but “in the second quarter, the economy is clearly stagnating,” Somkid Jatusripitak told reporters.