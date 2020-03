FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks, during the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bangkok, Thailand March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s new stimulus package to cope with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak should be “bigger” than those already introduced, the country’s finance minister said on Monday.

The package will cover overall economic parts and is being worked out by the ministry, the central bank and relevant agencies, Uttama Savanayana told a news conference.