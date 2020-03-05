Motorcycling: Thai Grand Prix rescheduled for October

FILE PHOTO: Motorcycling - MotoGP - Thailand Grand Prix - Chang International Circuit, Buriram, Thailand - October 6, 2019 Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez and Petronas Yamaha SRT's Fabio Quartararo in action during the race. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

(Reuters) - The Thai MotoGP round that was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak has been rescheduled for Oct. 4, organizers said on Thursday.

The date change means that the Aragon Grand Prix in Spain will be brought forward a week to Sept. 27.

Thailand would have been the second round of the MotoGP season on March 22 but the race at the Chang International Circuit in the northeastern Buriram province was postponed on Monday.

The season-opener in Qatar scheduled for this Sunday has been canceled, with only the second and third tier Moto2 and Moto3 categories racing.