Thailand reports 106 new coronavirus cases and three deaths

A cleaner wears a protective face mask due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a train station in Bangkok, Thailand March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand has recorded 106 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, a health official said on Tuesday.

The country now has 827 cases and 4 fatalities since the outbreak began.

The three deaths were patients who had other health complications, including a 70-year-old man who had tuberculosis, a 45-year-old man who had diabetes and a 79-year-old man who had health problems, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, said.

Since the start of the outbreak, 57 patients have recovered and gone home, while 766 are still being treated in hospitals.