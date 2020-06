FILE PHOTO: Empty chairs are seen on a beach which is usually full of tourists, amid fear of coronavirus in Phuket, Thailand March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s cabinet approved on Tuesday a domestic tourism package worth 22.4 billion baht ($722.35 million) to revitalise a key sector hit by the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.

The package will offer incentives for medical personnel and health volunteers as well as the general public to travel in the country, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek told Reuters.