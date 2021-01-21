Thai regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine - govt source, media

FILE PHOTO: A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Appleton Village Pharmacy, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Widnes, Britain, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the usage of COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca Plc for domestic inoculation, the first coronavirus vaccine to be approved in the country, a health ministry source told Reuters.

Thailand’s Matichon newspaper also reported the FDA had approved the AstraZeneca vaccine, clearing the way for the first inoculations to begin in February.