Thai regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine - govt source, media

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Appleton Village Pharmacy, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Widnes, Britain, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the usage of COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca Plc for domestic inoculation, the first coronavirus vaccine to be approved in the country, a health ministry source told Reuters.

Thailand’s Matichon newspaper also reported the FDA had approved the AstraZeneca vaccine, clearing the way for the first inoculations to begin in February.

Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Martin Petty

