Thailand to combine Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccine doses to boost protection - minister

FILE PHOTO: The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at the Aviva Stadium mass vaccination centre, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Dublin, Ireland, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

(Fixes typo in paragraph 1 to show word is viral vaccine, not vital)

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s mass immunisation strategy against the coronavirus will now include administering a shot of AstraZeneca’s viral vector vaccine after one dose of Sinovac’s vaccine, its health minister said on Monday,

The move aims to increase protection against highly transmissible variants, Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters.

