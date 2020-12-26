Thailand confirms 110 new coronavirus infections

FILE PHOTO: Migrant workers queue to talk with the public health authorities for a COVID-19 investigation at a fresh market, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Saturday confirmed 110 new coronavirus infections, of which 64 were local infections, connected to an outbreak in the southwest province of Samut Sakhon, the country’s coronavirus worst outbreak yet.

Of the new infections, 30 were among migrant workers and 16 were imported cases, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the country’s COVID-19 task force, told a briefing.

Thailand has a total of 6,020 confirmed cases and 60 deaths.