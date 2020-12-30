Thailand confirms 250 new coronavirus infections

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample of a migrant worker for a COVID-19 test at a migrant community, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Samut Sakhon province, in Thailand, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand confirmed 250 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the majority of which were locally transmitted, the public health ministry said.

The new cases include nine imported from abroad, the ministry said. The 250 infections are among the largest number of confirmed daily cases since a big outbreak found nearly two weeks ago that was the country’s largest yet.

Thailand has confirmed a total of 6,690 coronavirus cases and 61 deaths since its first case in late January.