Thailand confirms 46 new coronavirus infections

A migrant worker has her temperature checked as she queues to talk with the public health authorities for a COVID-19 investigation at a fresh market, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand confirmed 46 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, of which 39 were locally transmitted cases found in several different provinces, the public health ministry said.

The infections were reported in 17 provinces. There were seven imported cases from abroad, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the country’s COVID-19 taskforce, told a briefing.

There were no reports of new inflections among migrant workers linked to the southwest province of Samut Sakhon , where Thailand’s coronavirus worst outbreak yet was confirmed at the weekend.