Thailand confirms 67 new coronavirus infections

FILE PHOTO: A worker wears a protective mask at a street market amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Bangkok, Thailand December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand confirmed 67 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, of which nine were imported from overseas, the public health ministry said.

All but three of the 58 locally transmitted cases reported were linked to an outbreak discovered at the weekend at a seafood centre near the capital Bangkok, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the country’s COVID-19 taskforce, told a briefing.

Cases have been detected in 27 of the country’s provinces since last week. More than 1,300 infections have been linked to the seafood centre outbreak, the majority of those migrant workers from Myanmar.