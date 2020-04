Thailand extends foreigners' visas as coronavirus cases slow

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask rides a bike during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s cabinet approved a second automatic visa extension for foreigners for three more months on Tuesday, in a bid to prevent long queues at immigration centres and stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Foreigners whose visas had expired since March 26 will be permitted to stay until July 31 without having to apply for an extension, said Narumon Pinyosinwat, spokeswoman for the Thai government.

A similar extension was granted until April 30. To combat the COVID-19 outbreak, Thailand has since late March banned entry to foreigners, except diplomats and work-permit holders.

Earlier on Tuesday, Thailand confirmed 19 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily increase since March 14, and one death, a 50-year-old taxi driver.

The Southeast Asian nation has recorded 2,811 coronavirus cases and 48 fatalities.

(This story corrects date in paragraph 2 to July 31, not July 30)