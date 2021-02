Thailand gives emergency use authorisation for Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine: official

FILE PHOTO: A staff member places a coronavirus vaccine candidate from Sinovac Biotech Ltd at its booth for display during the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Beijing, China September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency use authorisation for Sinovac Biotech’s coronavirus vaccine, a senior official told Reuters on Monday.

“The FDA has approved or registered Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine for conditional emergency use, effective Feb. 22,” FDA deputy secretary-general Surachok Tangwiwat said, adding it was valid for one year