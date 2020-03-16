Thailand plans to close schools, bars and theaters to curb coronavirus, spokeswoman says

Passengers wear protective masks due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a train in Bangkok, Thailand March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand plans to close down schools, bars, theaters and other entertainment centers to curb the spread of coronavirus as well as to postpone next month’s Thai New Year holiday to limit travel, a government spokeswoman said on Monday.

The government will ask the cabinet on Tuesday to consider postponing the traditional Songkran New Year holiday, which falls on April 13 to 15, to limit travel inside and outside of the country, deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said on Twitter.

The government will also ask the cabinet to consider closing of universities, schools, international schools, boxing arenas, cock fighting arenas, bars and theater nationwide to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, she said.

Thailand reported 32 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing its total tally to 114. One person has died of the virus in Thailand. Thirty seven people have recovered and been discharged from hospital.