April 21, 2020 / 5:01 AM / in a few seconds

Thailand records 19 new coronavirus cases, one new death

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask rides a bike during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand recorded 19 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a senior health official said, the lowest daily tally in more than a month.

A 50-year-old taxi driver accounted for the latest death, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand’s 19 new cases make up its lowest daily increase since it reported seven cases on March 14, preceding a surge in new cases, that prompted the prime minister to enforce an emergency decree and order a partial lockdown.

The Southeast Asian nation has a total of 2,811 cases and 48 deaths. Nearly 75%, or 2,108 sufferers, have recovered.

Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

