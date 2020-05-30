Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus case, no new deaths

A woman wearing a protective face mask sits in a mobile shop inside a shopping mall, after the Thai government eased isolation measures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported one new coronavirus case on Saturday and no new deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,077 as local transmission of the new virus appears to wane.

The new patient arrived in Thailand via a land border with Malaysia earlier this week and has been in quarantine, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Local infections have significantly slowed and over the last two weeks, 43 of 52 new cases were Thais who had arrived from abroad, Panprapa added.

The coronavirus has killed 57 people in Thailand since it was first detected in January.