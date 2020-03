A health worker is seen on a top of a fumigation car as they spray the street to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported 127 new coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday, a health official said.

The latest number raise the total number of confirmed infections in Thailand to 1,651 cases and 10 deaths since the country’s first case was reported in January.