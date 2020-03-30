Thailand reports 136 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 1,524

A man wearing a protective face mask walks, during the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bangkok, Thailand March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand saw 136 new coronavirus cases on Monday, raising the total number of infections to 1,524, said the spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Infections in Thailand are likely to keep rising, and recently new cases have been reported more in the provinces than in the Thai capital, Bangkok, spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin said.

No new deaths were reported, and the overall death toll stood at seven since the outbreak began in January.