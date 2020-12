FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample of a migrant worker for a COVID-19 test at a migrant community, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Samut Sakhon province, in Thailand, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand confirmed 194 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the majority of which were locally transmitted, the government’s COVID-19 task-force said.

The new infections include 13 imported cases. Thailand has confirmed a total of 6,884 coronavirus cases and 61 deaths since first detecting the virus in late January.