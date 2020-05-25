Thailand reports 2 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death

FILE PHOTO: A police officer stands near the Democracy monument as Thai government maintained its state of emergency amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) until the end of June in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand confirmed two new coronavirus cases and one additional death on Monday, a health ministry spokesman said.

The new numbers brought the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,042 and deaths to 57 since the outbreak began in January, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the COVID-19 Administration Centre.

More than 96% of the patients, or 2,928 people, have recovered, he said.