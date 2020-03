FILE PHOTO: A Buddhist monk check temperture of a visitor at Wat Pho temple as prevention after the coronavirus outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported 32 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total infections in the Southeast Asian country to 114, health officials said.

It was the biggest daily jump in cases in Thailand, which was one of the first countries outside China to report coronavirus infections that has since swept much of the world.